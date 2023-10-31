How Not to Call Attention to Yourself as a Tourist

An American dad channeled his inner Clark Griswold as he was driving the family around Munich while on vacation. A gone-viral TikTok video shows the family's car in the German city's iconic Marienplatz square, which is pedestrian-only, reports USA Today . "Look at everybody staring," says a voice in the car, as video pans to people on the square doing exactly that. "Oh, it's OK," responds the unidentified dad, per Thrillist . We know he's the father because a voice says, "Dad, careful, careful, careful" as the car navigates among pedestrians.

"You said drive through that tunnel right there," the dad says at one point after they've realized the mistake. Thrillist surmises he isn't talking to another person on the car—no one owns up to the statement—but rather to the GPS system. "I thought it was weird to have a flower pot in the middle of the road," says another voice in the video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times since being posted by Mallory Johnson. She says the car made it out safely without anyone getting hurt, per Storyful. (Read more strange stuff stories.)