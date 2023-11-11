Michelin Restaurant Closing Because It's Too Pricey to Eat There

Another well-known fine-dining establishment is shutting its doors in what looks like a growing industry trend. Belfast's oldest Michelin-starred restaurant, Deanes EIPIC, is set to close this year, CNN Travel reports, with owner Michael Deane citing rising costs, life post-COVID, and Brexit as the reasons the business is no longer sustainable. "The world has changed, my team has changed, customers have changed their choices, and I have changed," he tells Yahoo Life . "And, while people are back to eating out, there is increasing cost sensitivity, which is out of kilter with our fine dining offering at EIPIC—and we have to respond to that."

Northern Ireland's capital city is on the smaller side (about 345,000 people) and will now be home to two Michelin-starred restaurants with EIPIC's closure. A tasting menu at EIPIC costs about $123, but head chef Alex Greene thinks people aren't willing to pay for that experience. "The more luxurious end of dining, white linen tablecloths and service and stuff, it seems to be becoming a bygone era," he says, noting that the business model is built on that demand. "People have an expectation when walking through the doors. The cost of delivering that expectation has doubled since lockdown. The cost has spiraled out of control, and we can't double the price."

While the rest of the staff will be reallocated at Deane's other restaurants, Greene plans to open a restaurant in the country that reflects more modern Michelin-starred restaurants' "stripped back" vibe. Deane will do the same in EIPIC's existing space, which he hopes to relaunch with "an increased focus on value for money." Per CNN, several more Michelin-starred restaurants have either closed shop or are planning to soon, including two London-based eateries owned by celebrity chef Michel Roux Jr. Noma, a restaurant in Copenhagen that was voted the world's best several times over, announced that it will reopen as a test kitchen next year, NPR reports. Owner Rene Redzepi called the fine-dining model "unsustainable," and says its new lab will focus on "food innovation and the development of new flavors." (More in the world of Michelin-starred dining).