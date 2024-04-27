Where Musk Goes, So Goes His 3-Year-Old Boy

If you see a photo of Elon Musk these days, chances are you'll also see his 3-year-old son X—full name X Æ A-Xii. Musk often carts around the boy to various events, often to media praise. For example, X "stole the show" at a recent New York City premiere, in the words of Page Six. And a story at People lauded the father-son "quality time" at a Grand Prix event in Texas. But at Intelligencer, Irin Carmon casts a more critical eye. At the aforementioned premiere, for example, X did indeed look "adorable," she writes. But Musk's "message, intentional or otherwise, was clear: This was not the erratic, share-tanking s---poster you've heard about, but a cuddly dad who has it all."