It Doesn't Look Good for Trump's Truth Social

An independent accounting firm has serious doubts that Truth Social can continue to function after losing at least $73 million since its 2022 launch. Former President Trump's social media platform posted a loss of $50 million in 2022, with just $1.4 million in net sales, followed by a loss of $23 million in the first half of this year, with $2.3 million in net sales, according to a securities filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), per Reuters . The merger, first announced in 2021, has been met with numerous hurdles, including an SEC investigation resulting in an $18 million fine as well as $1 billion in canceled funding .

Monday's reveal was "the first time that any internal financial details on the social platform have been shared publicly," per the Hollywood Reporter. "TMTG's independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that TMTG's financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern," according to the filing. It notes that as far back as December, "management has substantial doubt that TMTG will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due, including liabilities related to promissory notes previously issued by TMTG."

It adds "TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World." In merging with DWAC, TMTG is set to receive $293 million raised by the special purpose acquisition company in its 2021 initial public offering. But if the merger does not go through—Trump's many court cases and links to bankrupt companies are listed among dozens of risk factors—Truth Social might have to fold, according to the document. It notes Truth Social's plan for a streaming video service has already been scrapped. As Reuters reports, TMTG's streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams were significantly affected by layoffs in March. (Read more Truth Social stories.)