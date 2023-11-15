Texas Rep. Does U-Turn on Leaving Congress

Rep. Pat Fallon announced Monday that he was going to run for his old seat in the Texas Senate instead of seeking a third term in Congress—but he changed his mind within 24 hours. The Republican lawmaker said Tuesday that he plans to seek re-election to the House after all, the Dallas Morning News reports. He said his sons Thomas, 17, and Mac, 14, had been split over the decision, with Mac wanting him to spend more time at home and Thomas urging him to fight for conservative causes in Washington. Fallon said he decided to change course after he filed for the Texas Senate run and Thomas was distraught.