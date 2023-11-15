Texas Rep. Does U-Turn on Leaving Congress

Pat Fallon says son talked him out of leaving Washington to return to Texas Senate
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2023 4:13 PM CST
Rep. Pat Fallon speaks to reporters as Republicans meet to decide who to nominate to be the new House speaker, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Pat Fallon announced Monday that he was going to run for his old seat in the Texas Senate instead of seeking a third term in Congress—but he changed his mind within 24 hours. The Republican lawmaker said Tuesday that he plans to seek re-election to the House after all, the Dallas Morning News reports. He said his sons Thomas, 17, and Mac, 14, had been split over the decision, with Mac wanting him to spend more time at home and Thomas urging him to fight for conservative causes in Washington. Fallon said he decided to change course after he filed for the Texas Senate run and Thomas was distraught.

"He said, 'I really want you to stay,'" Fallon said, per the Texas Tribune. Fallon, who represents a heavily Republican district in northeast Texas, said Tuesday he had also heard from constituents who wanted him to stay in Congress. He said his latest decision is his "final answer." When he announced the Texas Senate bid on Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the chamber, called the news "tremendous." Fallon said Monday that his old position was preferable to gridlock in the House. "It's a great job, it's important work and you can actually get bills passed," he said. (Read more House of Representatives stories.)

