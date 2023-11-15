China's Xi: 'Planet Earth Is Big Enough' for Us Both

Biden, Chinese leader begin face-to-face summit in San Francisco
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2023 3:51 PM CST
China's Xi: 'Planet Earth Is Big Enough' for Us Both
President Biden listens as China's President President Xi Jinping speaks during their meeting at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference.   (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Biden and China's Xi Jinping have begun their first face-to-face meeting in a year, and their early remarks suggest that both leaders are putting a priority on lowering tensions between the two superpowers.

  • Xi: "Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed," Xi told Biden, per the AP.
  • Biden: "We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," he said, per the BBC.

The leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit in San Francisco, and Biden plans to hold a news conference later Wednesday, per the New York Times. His comments might shed light on how the closed-door portion of their meeting went, expected to cover a range of thorny issues including Taiwan's upcoming elections, the Israel-Hamas war, Ukraine and Russia, and fentanyl. "For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option," said Xi, speaking through a translator. But, he added, "it is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other, and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides." (Read more Xi Jinping stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X