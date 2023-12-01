Ultra-Processed Foods Aren't as Appealing as We Thought

If you'd never say no to a bowl of ice cream, you're certainly not alone. But that doesn't make whole foods like apples any less appealing, according to new study from Bristol University's Nutrition and Behaviour Group. There, researchers decided to test the assumption that people are more attracted to ultra-processed foods (UPFs) than other options, the Guardian reports. They asked 224 volunteers to assess photos of 52 different types of foods that varied in makeup—including avocados, grapes, cashews, olives, muffins, pepperoni, and ice cream—then to imagine tasting them. The participants rated each food on various factors, including their desire to eat it and its flavor profile (sweetness and saltiness). The results showed that on average, people didn't desire UPFs any more than lesser-processed or wholly unprocessed foods.

"Our results challenge the assumption that ultra-processed foods are 'hyperpalatable'," said lead author professor Peter Rogers, per Neuroscience News, "and it seems odd that this has not been directly tested before." Ratings showed that people most preferred foods with a balance of carbohydrate and fat content, and choices that had higher taste intensity. Foods high in fiber ranked lowest. "Our suggestion is that humans are programmed to learn to like foods with more equal amounts of carbohydrate and fat, and lower amounts of fiber, because those foods are less filling per calorie," Rogers said. "In other words, we value calories over fullness."

According to the Guardian, we're eating more UPFs more than ever— making up more than half of our diets in the US and UK. Along with increased risk of heart disease, weight, and excess body fat, UPFs have recently been linked to certain cancers, per Interesting Engineering—yet another reason to make them a "sometimes food." That said, certain UPFs are worse than others. Some cereals and breads, for instance, can contribute to a healthy diet. Next up, the Nutrition and Behaviour Group plans to see how we perceive calories and fullness across different types of foods and cuisines. (Big Tobacco made junk food addictive, too.)