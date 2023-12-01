With inflation now seeing a steady downward trend, economists are cautiously optimistic, but even that bit of positive news might not help much if you're in one of three US cities that have just earned a dubious distinction. Per the Hill, the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual "Worldwide Cost of Living" report is out for 2023, which used a survey conducted between August and September of this year, as well as data from more than 170 cities around the globe. New York (tied for third with Geneva), Los Angeles, and San Francisco all make the list of the top 10 most expensive cities. Last year, the Big Apple tied for the top spot with Singapore, which retains its No. 1 slot, tied this time around with Zurich. Check out what other cities require pretty deep pockets: