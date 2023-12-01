10 Most Expensive Cities in the World

Three US cities—NYC, San Francisco, LA—make EIU ranking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 1, 2023 1:45 PM CST
These 3 US Cities Rank Among World's Most Expensive
Stock photo of Singapore, the most expensive city in the world, per a new EIU ranking.   (Getty Images/KeongDaGreat)

With inflation now seeing a steady downward trend, economists are cautiously optimistic, but even that bit of positive news might not help much if you're in one of three US cities that have just earned a dubious distinction. Per the Hill, the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual "Worldwide Cost of Living" report is out for 2023, which used a survey conducted between August and September of this year, as well as data from more than 170 cities around the globe. New York (tied for third with Geneva), Los Angeles, and San Francisco all make the list of the top 10 most expensive cities. Last year, the Big Apple tied for the top spot with Singapore, which retains its No. 1 slot, tied this time around with Zurich. Check out what other cities require pretty deep pockets:

  1. Singapore (tied for No. 1 spot)
  2. Zurich (tied for No. 1 spot)
  3. Geneva (tied for 3rd)
  4. New York (tied for 3rd)
  5. Hong Kong
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Paris
  8. Copenhagen, Denmark (tied for 8th)
  9. Tel Aviv, Israel (tied for 8th)
  10. San Francisco

Here are the priciest ZIP codes in America. (Read more expensive stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X