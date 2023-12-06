Widower, Mom of Bride Killed on Wedding Night in Ugly Legal Fight

Initially, Lisa Miller spoke warmly about Aric Hutchinson, the man her daughter Samantha Miller married just hours before the 34-year-old was killed by an alleged drunk driver while still wearing her wedding dress on April 28 in South Carolina. Lisa Miller called Hutchinson the "male version" of her daughter, saying they deserved one another and that Hutchinson "loves so deeply." Months later, things have changed, big-time: As the Post and Courier reports, Miller and Hutchinson are engaged in a legal battle, and the most recent development is that Miller is challenging the validity of Hutchinson's marriage to her daughter. She wants Hutchinson removed as the personal representative of her daughter's estate due to what she says are "conflicts of interests" and "issues of potential fraud."

The problems apparently started after Hutchinson sued the suspect in the crash, her place of employment, and the bars that allegedly served her on the night his bride was killed. (A tentative settlement with two of the bars accused of overserving the suspect was reached in September, CBS News reported at the time.) Lisa Miller says she was concerned with how quickly Hutchinson moved to file the wrongful death lawsuit (her attorney uses the term "money grab") and says she believes her daughter would have wanted her and Hutchinson to work together, but that Hutchinson's attorneys declined her request that they do so. Hutchinson's lawyers say Hutchinson offered Miller half of the settlement money, but Miller says she did not agree because the terms of that deal would have prohibited her from speaking publicly about the settlement. The Post and Courier has a more detailed timeline of the back-and-forth here. (Read more South Carolina stories.)