Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he'll be exiting the chamber at month's end in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday. He begins by recounting various accomplishments the House logged under his tenure, from reducing the deficit to getting more Republican women, veterans, and minorities elected to Congress. "No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing," he writes. "That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country. It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started."

As for what's next, McCarthy writes, "I will continue to recruit our country's best and brightest to run for elected office," and he flags the fact that he was a small-business owner at the start of his career. "I look forward to helping entrepreneurs and risk-takers reach their full potential," he writes. "The challenges we face are more likely to be solved by innovation than legislation."

"Finally, the most reliable solution to what ails America is before our eyes," he writes—"everyday men and women who are raising families, showing up for work, volunteering, and pursuing the American Dream with passion and purpose." NBC News reports his departure will cut the GOP's narrow majority down even more, to 220 members versus 213 Democrats. (Read the op-ed in full here.)