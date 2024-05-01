The Biden administration on Wednesday said it will cancel $6 billion in student loans for people who attended the Art Institutes, a system of for-profit colleges that closed the last of its campuses in 2023 amid accusations of fraud. Saying the chain lured students with "pervasive" lies, the Education Department is invoking its power to cancel student loans for borrowers who were misled by their colleges, reports the AP. The chain's tactics led borrowers to borrow high amounts of debt for programs that didn't pay off, the department said. The details: