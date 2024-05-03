Lawmakers Create Bipartisan 'Dog Lovers Caucus'

The digs keep coming for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem over her story about killing a dog she has described as dangerous and untrainable. A bipartisan group calling itself the "Dog Lovers Caucus" has sprung up in the House, reports the Hill . Democrats Jared Moskowitz and Susan Wild, along with Republican Nancy Mace, launched the group "in light of recent events" with a social media post that shows them holding their pooches. The post doesn't name the GOP governor outright, but the implication is obvious, notes Axios .

"We started this caucus to champion legislation that protects the rights and well-being of dogs, ensuring they receive the care, respect, and recognition they deserve," it reads. Noem has been taking heavy criticism for a story in her memoir about shooting a 14-month hunting dog. "It was a dog that was extremely dangerous," Noem told Sean Hannity of Fox News on Wednesday. "It had come to us from a family who had found her way too aggressive." She said that the dog attacked her and massacred a neighbor's chickens, and that she felt she had no choice in order to keep her children safe.

Not every member of Congress is piling on. "Life is a little different in rural America," said GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson of Noem's South Dakota, per Politico. He said the governor "handled that with as much humanity for the animal as was needed." Still, the thinking in DC is that the controversy has seriously hurt Noem's chances of being named Donald Trump's running mate. (More Kristi Noem stories.)