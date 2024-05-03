Trump Won't Commit to Accept Results in Wisconsin

Donald Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on his swing through crucial Wisconsin this week, and he declined to commit to accept the swing state's election results. "If everything's honest, I'd gladly accept the results," Trump told the newspaper. "If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country." He added that "I'd be doing a disservice to the country if I said otherwise." Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Biden would accept the results and put no qualifiers on it.
- The polls: Biden won the state in 2020 after Trump won it in 2016—both victories were by less than a percentage point—and Trump holds a slim lead of 48.8% to 47% in the latest Real Clear Politics polling average. US News notes that Wisconsin is one of a handful of states that could well decide the election, and the outlet is currently putting the race in its "toss-up" category.
- 'Blue wall:' The US News analysis suggests Wisconsin might be more important to Biden as he seeks to hold the "blue wall" of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
- Trump's prediction: The former president, for the record, predicted that he would win Wisconsin and that voting would be legit. As to what would make it so in his view: "I want people that vote to cast an honest ballot. I want the ballots to be counted honestly. I don't want people going to legislatures and getting things not approved and then doing it anyway." The latter is a reference to voting policies put in place during the pandemic that are now under debate in various legal cases, per the Journal Sentinel.
