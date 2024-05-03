Trump Won't Commit to Accept Results in Wisconsin

Donald Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on his swing through crucial Wisconsin this week, and he declined to commit to accept the swing state's election results. "If everything's honest, I'd gladly accept the results," Trump told the newspaper. "If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country." He added that "I'd be doing a disservice to the country if I said otherwise." Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Biden would accept the results and put no qualifiers on it.