Administration Skirts Congress on Tank Ammunition for Israel

Blinken invokes emergency provision for $106M ammunition deal
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2023 2:30 PM CST
An Israeli tank heads toward the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Oct.12.   (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The Biden administration is selling 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel for its war against Hamas, invoking an emergency provision to avoid waiting for the usual congressional review to be completed. A Defense Department agency announced the $106.5 million deal on Saturday. Congressional committees were informed at 11pm Friday, the New York Times reports. Lawmakers lack the power to stop the sale. The Defense Department statement said Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the emergency clause of the Arms Export Control Act because "it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability."

The sale of the shells is not part of President Biden's $110 billion package to provide aid to Taiwan, Ukraine, and Israel, which is stalled in Congress. The US weapons sales to Israel in the past few months have lacked the transparency of the military assistance to Ukraine for its battle against Russia, per the Washington Post. The ammunition will be taken from Army inventory. It includes 120mm high-explosive anti-tank multi-purpose with tracer tank cartridges, per the AP. American support, including engineering and logistics, also is included. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

