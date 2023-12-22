In Gaza, a Staggering Milestone

Eleven weeks of war have resulted in a jarring casualty count in Gaza: The health ministry there says the number of people killed is now over 20,000, reports Reuters. The chaos of war makes the number difficult to verify by independent sources, and both Israeli and US officials point out that the ministry is run by Hamas. But the Washington Post reports that the UN and the World Health Organization view the count as credible—and perhaps even too low—as do experts at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health. "The true death toll is probably higher than what's being reported because of difficulties verifying bodies buried under rubble and diminished capacity from the hospital system," Benjamin Q. Huynh tells the Post. Some context: