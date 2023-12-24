Man Killed in Shooting at Florida Shopping Mall

One man was killed and a woman was shot in the leg in a shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida two days before Christmas. The man who was killed appeared to be the gunman's intended target, say police. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday evening that the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, per the AP. The woman who was shot in the leg is expected to survive, per CNN. The gunman, who fled the scene and left behind the firearm, remains at large.