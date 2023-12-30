Brazil, Pope Honor Pele

Christ the Redeemer was lit up in a Pele shirt among Brazilian tributes to the soccer great on the first anniversary of his death on Friday. Pele died of colon cancer at age 82. Christ the Redeemer had a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pele's name and No. 10 and a message from Pope Francis. Pelé was a devout Catholic. "Pele, as Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento became globally known, was undoubtedly an athlete who showed in his life all positive traits of a sportsman," the pontiff said in a letter as a local orchestra played, the AP reports. "The memory of 'the King of Soccer' remains indelible in the minds of many, and it stimulates new generations to seek in sport a means to strengthen the bonds of unity among us."