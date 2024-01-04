Justice Department Moves to Block Texas' Controversial Border Law

The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the US illegally, taking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to court again over his escalating response to border crossers arriving from Mexico, the AP reports. In addition to allowing police anywhere in Texas to arrest migrants on charges of illegal entry, the law—known as Senate Bill 4—also gives judges the authority to order migrants to leave the country. The DoJ lawsuit asks a federal court in Austin to declare the Texas law unconstitutional. It calls the measure a violation of the Supremacy Clause, which establishes that federal laws in most cases supersede state law.