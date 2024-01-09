EU Scientists Confirm Unwanted Weather Milestone

It's the record everyone knew was coming: The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Tuesday that 2023 was the hottest year on record, reports Reuters. What's more, those records go back only to 1850, and the EU scientists say 2023 was probably the hottest year of any in the last 100,000 years or so. "This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise ... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years," says the weather agency's director, Carlo Buontempo. Details: