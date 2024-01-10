The Situation in the Red Sea Is Not Improving

Tensions in the Red Sea ratcheted up overnight, with the US and UK repelling the biggest attack to-date by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the crucial international shipping route. The BBC and NBC News cite the US and UK militaries as saying the Iran-backed militants launched at least 21 drones and missiles; all were shot down by carrier-based jets and warships in the area and no damage or injuries were reported. It was the 26th such attack since Nov. 19, per US Central Command's count. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called the attacks "completely unacceptable" and vowed "we will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy."

A similar warning was issued a week ago by a coalition of mostly Western countries. The BBC notes the Houthis have been going after ships they believe—often incorrectly—are headed to Israel and have said they will continue to do so until Israel puts an end to its "aggression" in the Gaza Strip. The International Chamber of Shipping says 12% of global trade passes through the Red Sea and that "companies have already rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi aggression, which adds cost and delay to global trade."

The UN Security Council is taking up the issue with a Wednesday vote on a resolution that condemns the Houthi attacks and calls for an immediate end to them. The AP obtained the draft resolution, which describes the attacks as "undermin[ing] navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security."