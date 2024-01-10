Judge Judy Has Made Her 2024 Endorsement

Nikki Haley is closing what once seemed an insurmountable gap in New Hampshire between herself and former President Trump, with one poll showing her just single digits behind the former president in the race for the GOP nomination. Now, the ex-South Carolina governor has another boost—this time, from a TV-famous judge. In a statement Tuesday released by Haley's camp, Judith Scheindlin, aka Judge Judy, called Haley "measured" and "principled," adding she has a "quality of real common sense." "I'm proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip-smart, has executive credentials, and was a superb governor," Sheindlin noted.

The 81-year-old courtroom curmudgeon, whose show is currently airing in syndication on Amazon Freevee, added of Haley: "I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation." Haley, in turn, said she was "honored" the ornery, "no-nonsense" judge cast her approval her way. Sheindlin "has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest," Haley noted.

Haley has been starting to attract more endorsements, including from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican, per USA Today. Sheindlin endorsed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during the 2020 election season, noting it was the first time she'd said out loud who she was voting for, per Deadline. "I have carefully stayed away from politics for 50 years, except to vote," she said at the time. "But times have changed in our country, and I believe the moment has come for me to step out from behind the curtain. I want to speak honestly and from the heart—regardless of the consequences." (Read more Judge Judy stories.)