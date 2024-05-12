China Is Conquering the Electric Car Market

China has been stepping up its game in the electric vehicle market, with more than 70 new models on sale this year alone. One big factor is that Chinese automakers are able to develop vehicles much faster—roughly 30% faster—than "legacy manufacturers," per the Wall Street Journal. (The story digs into how they have "upended global practices" to make that happen.) Meanwhile, the New York Times runs through some of the newer bells and whistles that pose a threat to offerings from Western competitors, including Tesla. Some of the advances include: