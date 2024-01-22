Expert Hiker Dies Amid Freezing Temps in New Hampshire

An experienced hiker who ran his own trail guide business died in New Hampshire's White Mountains amid severe weather last week. Friends who were concerned about Christopher Roma, 37, first contacted authorities Tuesday; later that night, Roma, who'd been hiking alone, managed to call 911 himself, telling dispatchers he was "very cold" before the call was dropped, the Trek reports. The waist-deep snow, strong winds, and freezing temperature made it difficult for rescuers to reach him, CBS News reports. Search and rescue teams set out around 2am Wednesday and were finally able to find Roma around 5pm that day, but he was already dead. His body was recovered Thursday morning via helicopter.

Before Roma's body was found, the state's Department of Fish and Game says in a release that "throughout the day the New Hampshire Army National Guard flew three separate flights to the Lincoln area but could never get near Mount Guyot due to low clouds and poor visibility." It was near Mount Guyot that Roma's body was eventually found, CNN reports. Roma wrote, after completing America's three longest trails, "It was then that I knew I was meant to show others the beautiful country we have right here in our own back yards and give them the chance to transform as I had over the last 5 years." He is survived by a 2-year-old son, according to the GoFundMe campaign set up for his family. (Read more New Hampshire stories.)