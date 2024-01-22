For Buffalo, Two 'Dreaded Words' Seal the Bills' Fate

Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and two words are trending in the games' wake: "wide right." Buffalo's Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal in blustery conditions that would have tied the game with Kansas City late in the fourth quarter. The kick went, yes, wide right—"the two most dreaded words in Buffalo have surfaced again," said Jim Nantz of CBS on the play call, notes USA Today. Watch the moment here. It's a reference to Buffalo's famous missed field goal of 1991 that cost them a Super Bowl.

"It had to go wide right and not only stab Buffalo in the heart but twist the knife," per the Guardian.

"To be a Bills fan, I imagine, is to exist in a state of simple agony," observes the Athletic.