For Buffalo, Two 'Dreaded Words' Seal the Bills' Fate

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2024 6:15 AM CST
Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass after missing a late field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and two words are trending in the games' wake: "wide right." Buffalo's Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal in blustery conditions that would have tied the game with Kansas City late in the fourth quarter. The kick went, yes, wide right—"the two most dreaded words in Buffalo have surfaced again," said Jim Nantz of CBS on the play call, notes USA Today. Watch the moment here. It's a reference to Buffalo's famous missed field goal of 1991 that cost them a Super Bowl.

  • "It had to go wide right and not only stab Buffalo in the heart but twist the knife," per the Guardian.
  • "To be a Bills fan, I imagine, is to exist in a state of simple agony," observes the Athletic.

  • Sports Illustrated, meanwhile, notes that references to Scott Norwood (who missed the 1991 kick) were everywhere as people tweeted some version of the same joke over and over.
  • One person happy with the 27-24 outcome? Jason Kelce, brother of the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who had a memorable, shirt-optional camera pose in the stands—in front of none other than Taylor Swift—when his brother scored a TD, per the New York Post.
  • KC plays Baltimore next weekend in the AFC championship, while Detroit plays San Francisco in the NFC championship, and the AP has a look ahead on those matchups.
