Symbol of Hope for Peace Between Koreas Is No More

In a further sign that North Korea is abandoning decades-old policy geared toward reuniting with the South, a symbol of hope for peace and reunification has come down. Standing 100 feet tall, the Arch of Reunification, built in Pyongyang in 2000 following an inter-Korean summit, depicted two women, one from each country, holding an emblem with the image of a united Korean peninsula in their raised arms, extended over a roadway connecting North Korea's capital to the border with the South. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the monument an "eyesore" during a Jan. 15 speech to the Supreme People's Assembly while claiming reunification is no longer possible and calling South Korea a principal enemy, per the Guardian . Government agencies in charge of engagement with the South were abolished in response.

Satellite imagery now shows the arch over Reunification Highway is no longer there, per NK News. "Clouds and snow cover made it difficult to ascertain when North Korea tore down the monument, but it appeared to be within the last few days," per the AP. The removal of the arch, officially known as the Monument to the Three Charters for National Reunification, only adds to recent provocative behavior that has some experts fearing North Korea is preparing for war. Asked about this possible change of course Tuesday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters, "We're watching this very, very closely," per Reuters, adding "we remain confident that the defensive posture that we're maintaining on the peninsula is appropriate to the risk." A day later, South Korea's military said the North had fired several cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast, per the AP. (Read more North Korea stories.)