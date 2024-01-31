In Gaza, an Unthinkable Number of Buildings Ruined or Damaged

New analysis reveals staggering numbers in Gaza, where between 50% and 61% of the buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed, according to satellite data analysis seen by the BBC. The data looks at sudden changes in height or structure of buildings, and it indicates that somewhere between 144,000 and 175,000 buildings have been impacted to some extent by the war, some of them ruined. The BBC has examples of the satellite images used in the analysis, as well as before and after images, here. The Times of Israel published an article about similar analysis last week, with its data from World Bank showing 45% of residential buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, as well as 46% of commercial or industrial buildings. It has more details, including the hardest-hit areas, here.