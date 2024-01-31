Son of Slain NJ Imam Arrested

The son of the imam fatally shot outside his New Jersey mosque on January 3 was arrested Friday on a firearms charge. Abdush K. Sharif, 36, was arrested at a Newark residence along with Kevin Rogers, 46, and Dashawn Kitchen, 49, who were also at the home and also taken into custody on gun charges, NBC News reports. While it was not officially made clear whether the arrests are related to the investigation into Imam Hassan Sharif's murder, the New York Daily News reports that they are connected. Law enforcement sources have previously told news outlets that police were investigating the son, and were looking into whether a relative was responsible for the imam's murder.