President Biden is expected to issue an executive order targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank who've been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory, according to four people familiar with the matter. The White House was expected to announce the order later Thursday, reports the AP. Biden has spoken out against retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank in the aftermath of the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7. The president has pledged that those responsible for the violence will be held accountable. The executive order is expected to set the ground for imposing sanctions on individuals who've engaged in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Attacks by Israeli settlers have intensified since the war started, and some Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian authorities. Rights groups say settlers have torched cars and attacked several small Bedouin communities, forcing evacuations to other areas. Biden in late October spoke out against retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, saying the violence by "extremist settlers" amounted to "pouring gasoline" on the already burning fires in the Middle East since the Hamas strikes. "It has to stop. They have to be held accountable. It has to stop now," Biden said. Biden's expected order was first reported by Politico.
(More Israel-Hamas war
stories.)