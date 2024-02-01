President Biden is expected to issue an executive order targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank who've been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory, according to four people familiar with the matter. The White House was expected to announce the order later Thursday, reports the AP. Biden has spoken out against retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank in the aftermath of the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7. The president has pledged that those responsible for the violence will be held accountable. The executive order is expected to set the ground for imposing sanctions on individuals who've engaged in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.