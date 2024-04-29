Charity Group to Resume Delivering Food in Gaza

The charity group founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres will resume delivering food in Gaza after seven of its members were killed by an Israeli airstrike. World Central Kitchen said Sunday said it would return to work because the "humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire," according to its statement . Israel has acknowledged its "grave mistake" in striking the food convoy early this month, notes the New York Times . World Central Kitchen had coordinated its movements with the Israeli military, and two senior officers have been dismissed over the errant strike, per the BBC .

The development comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East to try to help strike a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the fighting. Blinken also said he will push Israel to increase the amount of aid flowing into Gaza, reports the AP. But, he added: "The most effective way to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of children, women, and men, and to create space for a more just and durable solution is to get a ceasefire and the hostages out."