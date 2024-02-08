Playboy Features Its First Princess on the Cover

The March issue of Germany's Playboy is out, and its cover model proves that even royals can get ribald. Page Six reports that gracing the cover, and the magazine's inside pages, is Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the princess of Saxony and great-great-great-granddaughter of Frederick Augustus III, the final king of the German state. The 37-year-old reality-TV star, author, and one-time Ikea model—who's now also the first aristocrat to strip down for Playboy— tells the magazine that she struck her half-nude poses (photos here ) so she could show that "every woman is beautiful the way she is."

Princess Xenia says she's been on reality programs where she was the "only one who didn't have anything done to her body." She notes that she felt enormous pressure to have cosmetic surgery, especially since she says some of those women told her "I wasn't any competition for them because I didn't have any curves and wasn't feminine. It was horrible." Instead of succumbing to that kind of pressure, however, Xenia says she stuck with her own unaltered form.

"You don't have to conform to trends or have surgery on your body just to please someone," she tells Playboy. "I have stretch marks and I'm proud to show them." As for how her Playboy debut will go over with family past and present, Xenia feels her great-great-great-grandfather, at least, would be pleased. "He was described to me as very humorous and loving," she told German newspaper Bild, per NDTV. "So he would definitely have approved of it." As for her current relatives checking out her latest endeavor, Xenia notes, "I would be surprised if they bought a copy. But of course I hope that they will at least tolerate it." (More Playboy stories.)