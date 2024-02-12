Switzerland's main Jewish organization on Monday denounced an antisemitic sign put up at a local ski shop near Davos, barring Jews from renting equipment. Police in the eastern Graubuenden region opened an investigation for possible criminal violation of Swiss law banning discrimination and incitement to hatred, reports the AP. The sign on Pischa Mountain above Davos said the shop would no longer rent gear such as sleds, skis, and snowshoes to "our Jewish brothers" after a series of "very annoying incidents"—including the theft of a sled. The message, written in Hebrew, appeared to be directed at Israeli Jews who've been traveling to Davos in growing numbers in recent years, both for summertime and wintertime holiday getaways.