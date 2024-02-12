Stingray Is Pregnant, and Suspicious Eyes Turn to a Shark

A North Carolina aquarium has announced the pregnancy of one of its stringrays, but there's a twist. "We have no male ray," writes the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team Ecco in Hendersonville. Two possible explanations are now in play, one of them scientific and the other a little more earthy.
- No males needed: One theory is that the stringray became pregnant through what's called parthenogenesis—"asexual reproduction of an organism in which a female produces an embryo without a male present to fertilize the egg," writes Dr. April Smith, executive director the North Carolina Science Trail, in a blog post. This has been previously documented in rays.
- A shark? The aquarium says the other possibility is that one of two white-spot bamboo sharks that were moved into the tank last summer is the father, reports Fox Carolina, which adds that cross-breeding between rays and sharks is possible.
Aquarium scientists had been leaning toward parthenogenesis until they noticed some telltale clues on the ray—bite marks, which are a sign of shark mating, per Yahoo News
. An ultrasound suggests the stingray will have at least two and perhaps three pups any day now. DNA tests will settle the paternity issue once and for all.
.)