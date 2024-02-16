Trump Could Be Hit With Massive Fine Today

Court officials in New York say that barring unforeseen circumstances, Judge Arthur Engoron will issue his ruling Friday in former President Trump's civil fraud trial. Trump could be hit with a verdict of hundreds of millions of dollars in another legal setback the day after another judge set a date for his New York criminal trial, USA Today reports. Engoron ruled before the trial began that Trump and the Trump Organization had committed fraud by exaggerating his wealth in financial statements. His ruling will address allegations including conspiracy and falsifying business records in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, reports the AP .

James is seeking $370 million in penalties, plus a ban on Trump and other company execs, including sons Donald Jr. and Eric, from doing business in New York. If Engoron decides to impose a financial penalty, interest going back years will be added, potentially adding another nine-figure sum to the penalty. Trump's wealth is estimated at more than $2 billion, but a $370 million fine would still be a major strain on his finances, the BBC reports. He is expected to appeal but to avoid being fined or having assets seized, he would have to deposit the sum with the court while the process is underway. He could also secure a bond, but that could cost tens of millions of dollars he wouldn't get back.

Analysts say Trump would probably have to sell of some of his assets to raise the cash—or try to raise it from his supporters. "Trump, for all of his misrepresentations and lies about his wealth, really is a wealthy person," William Thomas at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business tells the BBC. "But most people don't have $400 million lying around." Trump has slammed the fraud case and the numerous other cases against him as "election interference." Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf tells USA Today that any ruling from Engoron is unlikely to hurt Trump politically. "His intense support base will just see this as another attack on their leader and make them even more dedicated to him," he says.