Alexei Navalny Is Dead at 47

Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic is dead, according to Russia's prison service. The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district said Alexei Navalny "felt unwell" during a walk Friday and "almost immediately lost consciousness," the BBC reports. Efforts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful and emergency doctors "declared the prisoner dead," per the prison service. Last month, the 47-year-old said he was being held in a tiny punishment cell at the Arctic penal colony he was moved to in December. The Kremlin said it had no information on the cause of death, reports the Guardian. Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, tweeted Thursday that "Navalny has been thrown into a punitive isolation cell for an unimaginable 27th time. Navalny faces a 15-day stint in solitary confinement."