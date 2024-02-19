High Winds Push Planes to More Than 800mph

Jet stream over Mid-Atlantic experienced winds of up to 265mph
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2024 2:30 AM CST
High Winds Push Planes to More Than 800mph
Stock photo   (Getty Images / KeongDaGreat)

Amid a storm in the Northeast this weekend, winds over the Mid-Atlantic region helped to propel airplanes to more than 800mph Saturday. The National Weather Service office serving the Washington-Baltimore area said wind speed in the jet stream at cruising altitude of about 35,000 feet was 265mph, the second-highest ever measured since records started being kept in the 1950s, the Washington Post reports. The resulting tailwind led to one Virgin Atlantic flight landing 45 minutes early; one American Airlines flight hit 840mph. The Post has more of the science here. (More jet stream stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X