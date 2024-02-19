High Winds Push Planes to More Than 800mph

Amid a storm in the Northeast this weekend, winds over the Mid-Atlantic region helped to propel airplanes to more than 800mph Saturday. The National Weather Service office serving the Washington-Baltimore area said wind speed in the jet stream at cruising altitude of about 35,000 feet was 265mph, the second-highest ever measured since records started being kept in the 1950s, the Washington Post reports. The resulting tailwind led to one Virgin Atlantic flight landing 45 minutes early; one American Airlines flight hit 840mph. The Post has more of the science here. (More jet stream stories.)