Cops Find Body in Concrete in Search for 2 Missing Kids

Police in southern Colorado have announced the discovery of a child's body encased in concrete, and a search for two children who've been missing for nearly six years. Pueblo Police responded to a call about suspicious activity before discovering the remains in a container full of concrete in a storage unit at Kings Storage Center on Jan. 10, per NBC News and CBS News. The Pueblo County Coroner has yet to identify the individual, considered to be a homicide victim, per the Denver Post. Police said they are searching for two children, Jesus and Yesenia Dominguez, missing since 2018. "Pueblo Police would like to confirm the location and safety of these children," police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nicholas Lile at 719-601-7751, the police dispatch line at 719-553-2502, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867. (More missing child stories.)