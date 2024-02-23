Celeb Blogger-Turned-Cop Charged With Double Murder

Police in Sydney, Australia, are investigating an alleged double murder that they believe was committed by one of their colleagues. Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his ex-boyfriend, TV presenter Jesse Baird, and Baird's new partner, Luke Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. The bodies of Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, have not been found. After a worker found bloodied belongings, including Baird's clothes and credit cards, in a dumpster on Wednesday, police found more blood at Baird's home in the Sydney suburb of Paddington—along with a bullet casing that they determined had been fired from Lamarre-Condon's service weapon, reports CNN .

Baird's neighbors reported hearing a loud argument Monday morning. Investigators believe Lamarre-Condon, a constable with the New South Wales Police Force Operations Support Group, hired a van the same day to dispose of the bodies. He told his boss he couldn't come to work on Tuesday. Before he joined the police force—following in the footsteps of his mother and sister, who are both former officers—Lamarre-Condon was a celebrity blogger who interviewed Hollywood stars when they visited Australia and had been photographed with celebrities including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Police say Lamarre-Condon and Baird broke up months ago. Homicide squad detective superintendent Daniel Doherty said Lamarre-Condon's behavior had not been reported to police earlier, but after the murder investigation was launched, "there was some worrying behavior alleged by family and friends." Investigators are trying to track the officer's movement between Monday and his arrest Friday. Police believe the two men were murdered Monday, but Baird's friends say they were getting texts from his phone until 11pm Tuesday, suggesting Lamarre-Condon may have been using it more than 24 hours after the murders, reports the Morning Herald. (More Australia stories.)