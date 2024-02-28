Italian Priest Had a Literal Poisoned Chalice

A Catholic priest in southern Italy says he had a poisoned chalice—and it wasn't a figure of speech. Father Felice Palamara halted an evening mass in Vibo Valentia, Calabria, on Saturday to contact police after he noticed a strange smell coming from the chalice of wine and water he had just consecrated, the Catholic News Agency reports. Laboratory tests confirmed that the mix had been laced with bleach. Officials believe the priest was targeted by the 'Ndrangheta, a powerful mafia network that originated in the region, reports the Guardian . He is now under police protection.

Palamara has often spoken out against the organized crime network. His car was set on fire a few weeks ago, and he has received multiple death threats, as has another priest in the diocese. The Telegraph reports that the priest has asthma and heart problems, which would have made swallowing bleach especially dangerous. "My revenge is called love, my shield forgiveness, my armor mercy," he wrote on social media. "I will not dwell on obstacles, nor will I be frightened by the darkness."

Attilo Nostro, the local bishop, denounced the "intimidating acts" and thanked law enforcement for their support. "I appeal anew to the Christian communities not to be discouraged by this language of violence," he said, per the Guardian. "We must not cede to this logic, allowing ourselves to be tempted by unease and anger." (More Italy stories.)