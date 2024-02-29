Officials Say Strike Killed Dozens Waiting for Aid in Gaza

At least 70 people were killed in a strike early Thursday on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City, bringing the total number killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war to more than 30,000, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run ministry said another 280 people were wounded in Thursday's strike. Fares Afana, the head of the ambulance service at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said medics arriving at the scene found "dozens or hundreds" lying on the ground, the AP reports. He said there were not enough ambulances to collect all the dead and wounded and that some were being brought to hospitals on donkey carts.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports. Aid groups say it has become nearly impossible to deliver humanitarian assistance in most of Gaza, in part because of the crowds of desperate people who overwhelm aid convoys. The United Nations says a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million people face starvation. Gaza City and the rest of northern Gaza were the first targets of Israel's offensive launched in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. The area has suffered widespread devastation and has been largely isolated from the rest of the territory for months, with little aid entering.

The Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war has climbed to 30,035, with another 70,457 wounded. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed. The BBC reports that the true death toll is "likely to be far higher," since the ministry's figures do not include those who never reached hospitals. Thousands of people are believed to be dead in the rubble of destroyed buildings.