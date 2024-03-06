Latest Houthi Attack on Ship Ends in Fatalities

Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war have ended in fatalities for the first time. US officials say two crew members were killed in a missile strike on the Liberian-owned, Barbados-flagged True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday. Survivors were forced to abandon ship, with CBS News reporting by way of a US defense official that six others were injured. "The targeting operation came after the ship's crew rejected warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces," a Houthi rep claimed, saying the attacks would not cease until the "siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza is lifted."