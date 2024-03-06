Biden's 'Uncommitted' Problem Is Growing

If President Biden thought Michigan's sizable "uncommitted" protest vote in the state's primary last month was a fluke, he learned otherwise on Super Tuesday. In Minnesota, for example, about 19% of voters checked the "uncommitted" option, largely in protest of Biden's support of Israel in the Hamas war. The results "again raised uncomfortable questions" for Biden not only regarding the remaining primaries but the general election as well, per Reuters. The results, as laid out by Axios:

North Carolina: About 88,000 uncommitted votes, or 12.7%

Massachusetts: 55,800, 9.4%

Minnesota: 45,900, 18.9%

Colorado: 43,400, 8.1%

Alabama: 11,200, 6%

Tennessee: 10,400, 7.9%

Iowa: 480, 3.9%