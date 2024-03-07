A mass shooting rocked Canada's capital late Wednesday, leaving six people dead, including four children believed to be members of the same family. Police responding to 911 calls around 10:50pm local time found two adults and four children dead inside a townhome on Berrigan Drive, "a residential area close to two schools" in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, per the CBC . Another person was found injured and transferred to a hospital. A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to a police statement issued early Thursday, which said there was no lingering threat to the public.

"The manner of the homicide, we are not disclosing at this time," Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs said Thursday, per CTV News. He separately described the incident as a "mass shooting," per the CBC. He declined to comment on the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victims, who haven't been publicly identified. But he said investigators "do not believe the incident was domestic or involved an intimate partner-related incident," per the Barrhaven Independent. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the shooting was "one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history." Barrhaven has seen only four murders, each with just one victim, in the last 20 years, per the Independent. (More Ottawa stories.)