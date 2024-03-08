What People Are Saying About Biden's SOTU Address

President Biden delivered his third and possibly final State of the Union address Thursday night—and the fired-up president may have dispelled some concerns about his age. Supporters praised the president as feisty and combative, while detractors slammed the address as overly partisan—but not as low-energy.

Tim Dickinson, Rolling Stone: Biden "entered the evening with a long list of thorny topics to navigate, and he did so with unexpected vigor and agility," Dickinson wrotes. His "energetic performance foiled detractors who were hoping for a demented man's addled gaffe-fest."