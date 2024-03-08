Wedding Bells Will Ring Again for Rupert Murdoch

He's engaged to Elena Zhukova
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 8, 2024 2:00 AM CST
Wedding Bells Will Ring Again for Rupert Murdoch
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2011, file photo, News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch delivers a keynote address at the National Summit on Education Reform in San Francisco.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Rupert Murdoch is getting married again at age 92. The media tycoon is engaged to Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired molecular biologist from Russia, his office confirms to the New York Times. Murdoch has been married five times; he was engaged a sixth time, but that engagement lasted just two weeks and ended abruptly in April of last year, the BBC reports. It was four months after that he reportedly started dating Zhukova, the Guardian reports. They met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng. The happy couple has reportedly set a wedding date for June. (More Rupert Murdoch stories.)

