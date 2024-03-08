Major Piece of Space Junk Heads This Way

A 2.9-ton piece of space junk, the heaviest discard ever from the International Space Station, is due to reach the Earth's atmosphere any time now. The pallet, which was used for a battery upgrade, was released by Canadarm2 in March 2021, Quartz reports. A Harvard-Smithsonian astronomer said the pallet mostly will come to an end in the atmosphere. But it "will not totally burn up on reentry—about half a ton of fragments will likely hit the Earth's surface," McDowell posted on X. The uncontrolled reentry probably will take place by 3:30am ET Saturday, he said.