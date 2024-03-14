Starship Breaks Up Over Indian Ocean During Reentry

This story has been updated with new developments. SpaceX's mega rocket blasted off on another test flight Thursday, this time with the spacecraft reaching enough speed to coast toward its finish line halfway around the world. It outperformed the previous two test flights, which both ended in explosions over the Gulf of Mexico minutes after liftoff. The first two flights last year lasted mere minutes before blowing up over the Gulf of Mexico. Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, soared from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border and headed out over the gulf, the AP reports. No people or satellites were on board. More:



Minutes later, the booster separated seamlessly from the spaceship and splashed down into the gulf. The spacecraft continued on its flight eastward, reaching an altitude of 100 miles and approaching orbital speed—outperforming the previous attempts.

After around 45 minutes, it began reentry, but communications were lost within a few minutes, the New York Times reports. SpaceX says the spacecraft didn't survive—CNBC notes it broke up over the Indian Ocean—but the flight achieved some important milestones. On its livestream, the company said it was "incredible to see how far we got this time around," per the BBC.