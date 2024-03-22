Safety Agency: Don't Use Starbucks Holiday Mugs

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations, according to a federal safety agency. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, the AP reports. The mugs were sold nationwide both in stores and online at places like Target and Walmart from November through January for about $10, $13, or $20, depending on the gift set, according to the agency.