Safety Agency: Don't Use Starbucks Holiday Mugs

Gift sets also were sold online and at Target, Walmart
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 22, 2024 3:50 PM CDT
Starbucks Mugs Recalled After Burns
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Metallic Mugs included in 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded Gift Sets.   (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations, according to a federal safety agency. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, the AP reports. The mugs were sold nationwide both in stores and online at places like Target and Walmart from November through January for about $10, $13, or $20, depending on the gift set, according to the agency.

  • Injuries: Regulators said 10 injuries have been reported, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger. There have been 12 incidents reported in all.
  • The mugs: The four gift sets were sold in 11-ounce and 16-ounce sizes as part of several sets including a Starbucks holiday gift set with two mugs, Starbucks classic hot cocoa and mug, Starbucks peppermint and classic hot cocoas and mug, and Starbucks holiday blend coffee and mug.
  • Refunds: Consumers should immediately stop using the mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund, the agency said.
