FBI: Airliner's Loss of Panel May Have Been a Crime

Boeing skirted criminal liability by reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department three years ago on charges that it had defrauded regulators during the certification process for 737 Max jets. The period much like a probation hasn't quite expired yet, and that could become a problem for the manufacturer. The FBI has now sent a letter to passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight that lost a door panel in January, CNN reports, advising them that they might have been victims "of a crime." The letter says the agency is investigating but does not say what the crime would have been.