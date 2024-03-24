Ireland Nears Youngest PM

Simon Harris has always been in a hurry politically. He organized his first political meeting when he was 16, then quit college before receiving a degree so he start his career, the BBC reports. He was a member of the Irish parliament at 24 and the nation's health minister at 29. "Life came at me a lot faster than I expected it to," Simon said in 2022. He has his next jump lined up, after Fine Gael elected him the party's leader on Sunday. That sets Harris up to become prime minister when parliament returns to session on April 9, per the Guardian, at age 37.