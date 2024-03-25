Putin's 'Strongman Image' Takes a Hit

A theme in coverage has emerged about Vladimir Putin in the wake of Friday's concert hall massacre. The attack "threatens Putin's strongman image," per the headline at the Wall Street Journal, while one at AP says it "dents Putin's tough image," and others at the Washington Post and Axios says the attack exposes the Russian leader's "vulnerabilities" and "weaknesses," respectively. The question is whether Putin will turn things around to his advantage, as he has a long history of doing. Details:

Security concerns: The attack, less than a week after Putin's choreographed landslide reelection and amid an entrenched Ukraine war, raises questions on whether he'll be able to deliver on promises of security for Russia's citizenry, per the Journal. "This is perceived as Putin's failure to deliver—he had come with promises of peace and stability, and where is that peace and stability now?" asks speechwriter-turned-critic Abbas Gallyamov. "If it's indeed Islamic State, then your entire foreign policy is worthless—which is why they are trying so hard to pin blame on Ukraine."